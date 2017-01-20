Jean Marie Bauhaus

Author of paranormal romance and dark fantasy.

Get your copy of Restless Spirits, now available from Vinspire Publishing!

 

Where to Buy

Paranormal Romance & Dark Fantasy Author

book-covers

 

Facebook Header

Restless Spirits: Love Letter Available to Pre-Order!

January 20, 2017

Good news, ghost fans! Love Letter, my mini-sequel to Restless Spirits, is available to pre-order! In this standalone novelette set one year following the events of Restless Spirits, sisters Ron and Chris Wilson find a new challenge when a tortured spirit suddenly appears in the house Ron is haunting alongside her ghostly paramour, Joe. After … More Restless Spirits: Love Letter Available to Pre-Order!

Don't miss a vlog entry! Subscribe to my channel -- click here!