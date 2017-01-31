Jean Marie Bauhaus

Restless Spirits: Love Letter (the updated version from Vinspire Publishing) officially launches today! If you pre-ordered it it should have been delivered to your e-reader overnight, so sync up your devices and make sure it’s there. And if you haven’t ordered it yet, head here to see all the places where it’s available. In this … More Today’s the Day! Love Letter is Here!
At long, long last, I’m pleased to tell you that the full-length sequel to Restless Spirits that I spent all last year (and then some) working on is FINALLY finished and turned in to my publisher. No word yet on when they plan to release it, but I’m guessing we’ll be looking at another Halloween-adjacent … More Restless Spirits 2 is off to the publisher – AND it has a title!
Good news, ghost fans! Love Letter, my mini-sequel to Restless Spirits, is available to pre-order! In this standalone novelette set one year following the events of Restless Spirits, sisters Ron and Chris Wilson find a new challenge when a tortured spirit suddenly appears in the house Ron is haunting alongside her ghostly paramour, Joe. After … More Restless Spirits: Love Letter Available to Pre-Order!
