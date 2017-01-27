Jean Marie Bauhaus

At long, long last, I’m pleased to tell you that the full-length sequel to Restless Spirits that I spent all last year (and then some) working on is FINALLY finished and turned in to my publisher. No word yet on when they plan to release it, but I’m guessing we’ll be looking at another Halloween-adjacent … More Restless Spirits 2 is off to the publisher – AND it has a title!
Good news, ghost fans! Love Letter, my mini-sequel to Restless Spirits, is available to pre-order! In this standalone novelette set one year following the events of Restless Spirits, sisters Ron and Chris Wilson find a new challenge when a tortured spirit suddenly appears in the house Ron is haunting alongside her ghostly paramour, Joe. After … More Restless Spirits: Love Letter Available to Pre-Order!
Happy New Year, book fans! 2016 was a pretty big year for me professionally, as I had my first book come out via traditional publishing and also wrote a sequel for it (which, as far a I know, should come out sometime later this year). But it was also a busy year for me as … More 2016: A Year In Books
