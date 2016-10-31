Happy Book Launch Day – Restless Spirits Now Available!

Posted on by Jean Marie Bauhaus

rs-launch-dayHappy Halloween, readers! What makes this Halloween extra-special is that it’s also Book Launch Day! Today’s the day–Restless Spirits is officially out in the world again in it’s new incarnation! Click here for all of the order links.

If you prefer to buy it from a physical bookstore, I’m not aware of anyplace that’s carrying it yet, but it should be available for special order if you request it–and doing so will help make it easier for my publisher and I to get it into physical bookstores. You can also put in a request for it at your local library.

And don’t forget, you can join me tomorrow night (that’s November 1st) at from 5 PM to 8PM Central for my Facebook Launch Party!

rs-launch-event-banner

Hope to see you there!

