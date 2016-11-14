Restless Spirits: Love Letter Cover Reveal!

Here it is, for those who missed it (i.e., for those who aren’t signed up to my mailing list and who didn’t come to my virtual launch party–if you’re in those groups then this is old news): Vinspire Publishing’s brand new cover for Love Letter, the Restless Spirits mini-sequel novella!
Love Letter bridges the gap between the end of Restless Spirits and the beginning of the forthcoming full-length sequel. It’s scheduled to be released exclusively in e-book format on January 31st, 2017.
And ICYMI, here are links to all of the excerpts from Restless Spirits I’ve posted here over the last couple of months, and here is where to get your copy of Restless Spirits.