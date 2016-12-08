All Aboard the Santa Express Author Takeover!

If you’re on Facebook, come hang out with me at this virtual author holiday meet and greet this Saturday! You’ll discover some great new authors and get chances to win some free books! I’ll be giving away e-book copies of both Restless Spirits and Dominion of the Damned, so if you’ve yet to read either of those this might be your chance to check them out (and if you have read them, they also make great Christmas gifts, wink wink).

The event runs on Facebook at this link from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM (all times Central). I’ll be taking over and running my giveaways from 5:30 to 6:00.

Hope to see you there!