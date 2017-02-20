Writers write. And do other stuff.

We’re on a decluttering mission here at the Bauhaushold, and so the other day I spent an afternoon going through old journals and notebooks and came across this little gem that I’d scribbled in the front of a journal labeled “Ideas and Story Notes.”

Writers…

Writers write.

Except when they sleep,

Or dream,

Or dance,

Or eat,

Or cook,

Or tend the children,

Or walk the dog,

Or clean the house,

Or mow the lawn,

Or straighten their desk,

Or play with their margin settings,

Or fiddle with their pens.

Writers procrastinate.

***

It was dated November 14, 1998. That would’ve put me at 25. Man, I’m old. Anyway, it made me chuckle so I thought I’d share. And if you’re a writer, I’m sure you can relate (I’m procrastinating from working on the outline for Bound Spirits even as I type this).

