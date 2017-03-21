Kindred Spirits has a cover! And a release date!

The cover of Kindred Spirits is here, and I couldn’t be more in love with it! If you’ve read Restless Spirits, then you probably recognize that this cover features Chris Wilson (along with Miss Persnikitty), who steps more into the spotlight in this book. But if you’re a fan of Ron and Joe, don’t worry. They still have plenty to do in this story.
Kindred Spirits will release at the end of June! I’ll let you know here when it’s available to pre-order, or you can head here to subscribe to my mailing list to be sure you’ll never miss an announcement!
Squee!
