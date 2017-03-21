Kindred Spirits has a cover! And a release date!

I was originally planning to do another blog series this month, this time about faithfulness, but this month is really chaotic. I need to simplify and scale down the things that are in my power to do so or I will lose my mind, and one of those things is this blog. So this month […]

This week I’m pausing to join Emily Freeman and her community of readers in talking about what I learned this season. And I’m glad this has come up because this winter had quite a lot to teach me, lessons both big and small (and a little scary). Apparently you can have two words. Remember back […]

Day-in-the-life posts are a little weird to write. As a reader, I usually enjoy them and often find them helpful. But when it comes to sitting down to write one, it feels a little conceited and self-indulgent. Like, who really wants to know the details of how I spend a typical day? Um, maybe people […]