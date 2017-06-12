Previously on Stuff I Think You’ll Like, I talked about the podcast The Black Tapes and its spin-off, TANIS. I think it’s safe to say that if you enjoy those, you’ll also enjoy the newest kid on the Pacific Northwest Stories podcasting block–their kid-sister series, Rabbits.

Rabbits follows host Carly Parker as she sets out to discover the truth about what happened to her best friend, Yumiko Takata, who seems to have vanished without a trace. Yumiko was researching dangerous and deadly games and at the time of her disappearance had become obsessed with an obscure alternate reality game known as Rabbits. Convinced that Yumiko’s disappearance is somehow connected to this game, Carly picks up where Yumiko’s research left off and unwittingly becomes a player. The deeper she goes down this (pardon the pun) rabbit hole of a game–of which nobody knows its origins or how long it’s been around, what the stakes or even what, exactly, happens if you win–the more it becomes clear that this is no ordinary game, but one with far-reaching–perhaps even cosmic–implications.

Here are the “rules” of the game, found posted in 1959 in a Seattle laundromat on rabbit stationery, hence how the current iteration of the game got its name:

“You play. You never tell. Find the doors, portals, points and wells. You play. You never tell. Step through the gates of life and hell. You play. You never tell. The wardens watch and guard us well. You play and pray you never tell.”

Cree. Pee. Who, or what, are the wardens? What happens if you tell?

Rabbits has been described as “Ready Player One meets The Blair Witch Project meets LOST,” and I think that’s a fairly accurate description. Gamers will love the obscure gaming references scattered throughout the podcast. Those who loved the way Blair Witch blurred the lines between fiction and reality and fooled many of us into believing it was real will enjoy how real this story feels as it unfolds–you’ll be tempted to do some Googling to find out whether or not certain elements are true. And if you loved the mysterious, what the heck is even happening here? nature of LOST and its whack-o island, then this will be right up your alley. Certain elements are also reminiscent of Fringe, and you should also like it if you’re a fan of ARGs or anything having to do with the deep web.

Rabbits is currently in the middle of its first season. You can listen to it on iTunes, at the website or wherever you prefer to listen to podcasts.

