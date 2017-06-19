I stumbled upon The Ghost in My Machine after I listened to the first episode of Rabbits. Yeah, I admit it–I went searching to see whether or not it was real, even though I knew better. At any rate, this blog had done a review of that podcast, and after that I decided to check out some other posts, and before I knew it I’d spent more than an hour scrolling and reading.

The blog proprietor, Lucia Peters, is a freelance writer who shares my own affinity for creepy things. Specifically, creepy pasta, ghost stories and creepy internet lore. Her blog is a treasure trove of creepy pasta, mysterious YouTube videos, spooky ARGs, alleged hauntings and the sort of ritualistic games you read about on Reddit and think to yourself why would anyone ever, ever do such a thing? — all delivered with witty commentary and a sense of respect that nevertheless doesn’t take all of this stuff too seriously. So if you’re into that sort of thing, you should definitely check out this blog.

Here’s a sampling of my favorite posts:

CREEPYPASTAS OF THE WEEK: CLASSICS, VOL. 1



IF YOU LIKE THE ‘RABBITS’ PODCAST, YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE…

ENCYCLOPAEDIA OF THE IMPOSSIBLE: THE COOPER FAMILY FALLING BODY (AND) PHOTOGRAPH

HAUNTED ROAD TRIP: PEG ENTWISTLE AND THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN

THE MOST DANGEROUS GAMES: 11 MILES

And I just read this one because what the heck I didn’t need to sleep tonight anyway:

THE MOST DANGEROUS GAMES: CHARLOTTE’S WEB

So head on over there, and if you decide to say hi, tell her Jean sent you. Or, y’know, don’t, because she has no idea who I am and that would be weird.

