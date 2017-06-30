It’s Release Day for Kindred Spirits!

Happy Launch Day! Kindred Spirits is finally here! This post contains all of the links you could possibly want pertaining to this book:

Here are all of the links to buy your copy.

Here are all of the reviews on Goodreads.

Here are all of the excerpts that were posted to get you started: Chapter 1 | Chapter 2 | Chapter 3

And! I’m over on John Scalzi’s blog, the Whatever, talking about the Big Idea behind this book! Head here to read it!

Here are all of the links to buy Restless Spirits, the first book in this series, if you’re inclined to do so.

And here, once again, is the book trailer for Kindred Spirits.

Y’know, it was not even two years ago that I thought this day would never come. So I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty stoked that it’s finally here. I’m going to take the day to celebrate, and the weekend to rest up, and then it’s back to work on Book 3.

