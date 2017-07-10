Taking a Break

Posted on by Jean Marie Bauhaus

 

Guys, I’m so far behind on writing Bound Spirits. The good news (for me) is that I didn’t have to throw out nearly as much of my first attempt at a draft as I thought I would to get back on course. But the bad news is that there’s still a whole lot more book that I need to write that’s due in August. So I’m going to put the Unblog on hiatus for the rest of this month–and maybe next month, too. I’ll try to pop in from time to time with updates about how the book’s coming as well as any announcements that come up, but all of my regular features are hereby suspended until the first draft is done.

The good news for you is that when I come back I’ll have more new and fun content features to add to the current mix. So watch for that this fall!

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Taking a Break

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s