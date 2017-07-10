Taking a Break

Guys, I’m so far behind on writing Bound Spirits. The good news (for me) is that I didn’t have to throw out nearly as much of my first attempt at a draft as I thought I would to get back on course. But the bad news is that there’s still a whole lot more book that I need to write that’s due in August. So I’m going to put the Unblog on hiatus for the rest of this month–and maybe next month, too. I’ll try to pop in from time to time with updates about how the book’s coming as well as any announcements that come up, but all of my regular features are hereby suspended until the first draft is done.

The good news for you is that when I come back I’ll have more new and fun content features to add to the current mix. So watch for that this fall!

Advertisements