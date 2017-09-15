Quick Bound Spirits Update!

Bound Spirits is still coming along more slowly than I’d like — because life — but it’s coming along. As of today it’s just under 40,000 words. On the outline there are nine scenes left to go in the second act, and then another six in Act III. At this rate, I ought to have it finished right around Halloween, although I’m doing my ever lovin’ best to pick up the pace as much as I can.

The good news is that I’m really liking how the story is turning out and the relationship dynamics that are in play. Here’s a little peek to help tide you over:

[Ron] sighed. “Joe, you’ve had a whole century to come to terms with being dead. But it’s been a couple of years now for me and I’ve been in denial this whole time. I’ve got to start dealing with it. I’ve got to just accept that my life is over.” “It’s funny you should say that. ‘Cause I spent all those decades trapped in this house, forced to die again and again. It wasn’t until you showed up that this tired existence of mine started to feel something like livin’ again.” “Joe…” “Now you listen to me.” He took her by the shoulders. “You’re right. The life you had is over. You’ll never grow old, never have children or grandchildren, never feel the sun on your skin or smell the fresh cut grass on a summer day.” “Is this supposed to be a pep talk?”

