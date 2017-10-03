Happy October! Here’s a Thing I Made

‘Tis the season of spooks and ghouls and everything cool, as well as pumpkin spice and everything nice. Despite getting off to a horrific and depressing start this year, October is still my favorite month, culminating as it does with my favorite holiday.
To celebrate this all-too-short season, here is what I hope will be the first of a series of short story narration done by yours truly. I have neither a fancy microphone nor a voice made for radio, but I hope you’ll enjoy these regardless. First up is “Scarcity,” a flash fic set in the universe of Dominion of the Damned, which is included in my short story collection, Midnight Snacks. Watch the video below or listen to it on Soundcloud.
