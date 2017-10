It’s that time again! Time for October book giveaways! That means that from today through this Sunday, you can go grab the Kindle edition of Dominion of the Damned from Amazon for free!

Ever wonder what vampires might do if a zombie outbreak threaten to kill off their entire food supply? Find out in this dystopian New Adult epic that has been described as Buffy meets The Walking Dead.

No Kindle? No problem! Head here to download a free Kindle reader app for your phone or PC.

