I hope you enjoyed my awkward narration of my flash fiction “Scarcity” last week (you can catch that here if you missed it). In that same vein, I present “Blood,” another flash entry from Midnight Snacks. Have a listen below. I hope you like it. And if you do, please like, comment and share if you’ve got an extra minute.
On a more personal note, I was hoping to do a whole series of these leading up to Halloween, but sadly, our Chihuahua, Pete, was just diagnosed with potentially fatal heart and lung conditions. He’s been hospitalized and on oxygen since Friday, and we’re waiting/hoping to be able to bring him home this afternoon and start down the hard road of caring for him and making the most of the time we have left. We’re just going to take it one day at a time. Obviously, he’s going to be our main priority for the time being. As far as creative projects go, my main focus needs to be on finishing Bound Spirits. I’m hoping to still be able to blog here regularly and bring you guys bonus goodies like this, but I’ll just have to play it by ear. Thanks for understanding. And if you’re reading this and you’re the praying type, we’d appreciate prayers for our little family during this time. This little guy is our baby, and this whole situation is beyond heartbreaking.
One thought on “Blood – A Flash Fic Narrated by Yours Truly”
I am so sorry to hear about Pete! We are a family of animal lovers, and have lost several over the years. The hardest to lose was Shep. He was a big, black 5-year-old mix breed who was the sweetest guy you’d ever meet. He totally adored my kids and pretty much every other kid he ever met too. Attached is a photo of him with a young friend who at the time was a total beast. He’s climb on Shep, pull his ears, stick his fingers in his mouth, he even grabbed his boy parts one time. Shep would just sit there and take it like “[Sigh] That’s just how puppies are!” (Except that last incident; he did actually get up and walk away that time!) Right before Christmas one year, he got horribly sick and just kept getting worse despite multiple treatments. It was just after the New Year that we discovered he had Lukemia, a very agressive strain. We could have done chemo and all of that, but it would have cost thousands of dollars that we didn’t have. Still, I would have considered it, but I couldn’t imagine putting him through the pain, without even being able to explain why to him. At the time, we had another dog and 2 cats who were all well over 10 years old. We never ever thought that we would lose Shep first. That was almost 6 years, and a few more pets, ago. I don’t think of him as much as I used to, but I still can’t do so without tears in my eyes. I’m not a prayer, but I am sending my best wishes your way! I hope that you and your family are able to enjoy whatever time you have left with Pete. And that you will have many fond memories to console you in your grief. Best wishes!
