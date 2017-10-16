Blood – A Flash Fic Narrated by Yours Truly

I hope you enjoyed my awkward narration of my flash fiction “Scarcity” last week (you can catch that here if you missed it). In that same vein, I present “Blood,” another flash entry from Midnight Snacks. Have a listen below. I hope you like it. And if you do, please like, comment and share if you’ve got an extra minute.

On a more personal note, I was hoping to do a whole series of these leading up to Halloween, but sadly, our Chihuahua, Pete, was just diagnosed with potentially fatal heart and lung conditions. He’s been hospitalized and on oxygen since Friday, and we’re waiting/hoping to be able to bring him home this afternoon and start down the hard road of caring for him and making the most of the time we have left. We’re just going to take it one day at a time. Obviously, he’s going to be our main priority for the time being. As far as creative projects go, my main focus needs to be on finishing Bound Spirits. I’m hoping to still be able to blog here regularly and bring you guys bonus goodies like this, but I’ll just have to play it by ear. Thanks for understanding. And if you’re reading this and you’re the praying type, we’d appreciate prayers for our little family during this time. This little guy is our baby, and this whole situation is beyond heartbreaking.

