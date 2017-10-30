Join Me for Halloween Storytime!

I’ll be doing a live reading of my horror short story “Snack Machine” tomorrow (that’s Halloween day, 2017 in case you’re reading this post way in the future) on my Facebook page, and I’d love to see you there! Click here to visit my Facebook page, and if you don’t already, like it and turn on notifications to make sure you don’t miss the start of the broadcast. I hope you can make it, but if you can’t, the video replay will be available to watch at any time after the event.
UPDATE: Here’s the link to the replay!
