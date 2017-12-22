Wishing You a Merry Christmas!

I know Christmas isn’t until Monday, but I’m taking a break between now and New Year’s, which hopefully will include a sabbatical from being online. I’m planning to spend that time enjoying my people and resting up for an ambitious year of writing all the things, and I hope you get to spend at least part of that time doing whatever your version of that is.
Hope you have a great holiday! See you next year!
Oh, and PS – there’s still time to sign up to get the new Restless Spirits Christmas short story that I’ll be sending to my mailing list on Christmas Eve! And ICYMI, you can read a sneak peek of that story here.
