Bookish News You Might Want to Know About

February was a busy month, y’all. For one thing, we moved! Again! But in spite of that it also managed to be a productive month. Here are a few results of some of all that productivity.
- I finished revisions on Bound Spirits and turned it in to my publisher.
- It has an official release date of August 1st!
- It also has a cover! I’ll be giving my newsletter subscribers a preview early next week. Subscribe so you don’t miss it!
- All of my indie books are on sale at Smashwords this week. Get Dominion of the Damned and other titles for 50% off! And be sure to check out the sitewide sale while you’re there.
- Speaking of Dominion, it’s official: I’m writing the sequel. Yes, finally. For real this time.
- In preparation to write said sequel, I’m having to re-read the original, and I’m asking my readers if they’d like to do a read-along with me and discuss it on Twitter. Head here within the next 22 hours or so to weigh in on whether that’s something you’d like to do.
- I’m also working on a new short story. It probably won’t be ready for the next newsletter, but hopefully it will go out to my subscribers toward the end of the month. Another reason you should maybe go ahead and sign up.
And if you’re still on the fence about subscribing to my newsletter, you should know that my mailing list gets all the juiciest stuff — for instance, they’ve already gotten to read two entire chapters of Bound Spirits, and they’ll get to read more before August gets here. If you sign up, you’ll automatically be sent a link to the archives so you can read them too. So what are you waiting for? Go sign up already!
